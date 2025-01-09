EPS demands DMK govt not to block Opposition on live telecast of Assembly proceedings

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused the Tamil Nadu government of being afraid to turn the camera of the state Assembly towards the Opposition benches, dubbing it as a “massacre of democracy.”

Taking to social media, Palaniswami questioned whether the Assembly ends with the treasury bench and the Speaker. He asked why Chief Minister MK Stalin was scared of the Opposition.

“If the question ‘Who is that Sir?’ is troubling you so much, I will repeat it,” he said, adding that he wanted to know, “Who is this Stalin-led government trying to protect?”

He also demanded that the DMK government telecast the entire proceedings of the state Assembly, without any censorship, for the public to witness.

This would allow the people of state to see that the Opposition is echoing their voice and views.