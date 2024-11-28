EPS demands compensation to paddy growers after rain damages crops

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said standing crops in several hundred acres in Tiruvarur district were damaged due to heavy downpour and demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take immediate action to assess the crop damage and extend compensation to the affected farmers.

There were reports saying that paddy crops in around 1,500 acres of land in Tiruthuraipoondi, Tiruvarur district, were damaged due to heavy rain. Hence, the government should immediately depute a team of officials to assess the ground reality and extend compensation to the farmers for the crop damage, Palaniswami said in his social media post, tagging Chief Minister MK Stalin's official X handle.