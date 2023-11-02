EPS demands compensation of Rs 20K/acre for corn growers for crop damage

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to announce compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to corn growers for the crop damages due to drought.



Farmers cultivated rainfed crop corn in around 60,000 acres of land in Virudhachalam and Veppur taluks in Cuddalore district. The crops withered away due to poor rainfall coupled with extreme heat. This has come as a double whammy for the farmers, who opted for corn after taking a loan. Hence, the government should direct the district collector to conduct field inspection and meet the farmers to assess the crop damage to extend them relief.

However, the government did not take any such pro-farmers' measures. Neither the agriculture minister nor the department officials visited the affected areas to hear the pleas of the corn growers and take measures to extend financial assistance, said Palaniswami.