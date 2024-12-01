EPS demands compensation for rain-damaged crops in delta districts

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government provide compensation for rain-damaged paddy crops in the delta districts following heavy downpour triggered by Cyclone Fengal. He urged the state government to assess the damages and extend relief measures to the affected people on a war footing.

Reports indicated that paddy crops in around one lakh acres of land in the delta districts were completely damaged due to continuous rains, which also disrupted normalcy in several districts across the state, he said in a statement.

The government should deploy officials to conduct thorough field-level inspections to assess the extent of damage in the affected districts, ensuring that the exercise is not an 'eye-wash' as in previous years, he said and stated that the DMK regime had failed to disburse the fixed compensation of Rs 34,000 per acre for paddy crops and not even matched the Rs 17,000 per hectare compensation as per the National Disaster Relief Fund norms.

The government should pay special attention to Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts, which were severely affected by heavy rain due to the cyclone. Officials from the Revenue and Agriculture departments should visit the affected areas personally to survey and evaluate the damage to Samba and Thaladi crops in these regions, he said and insisted that similar exercises should be carried out in all affected districts.