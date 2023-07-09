EPS demands CBI probe into Kovai DIG’s death

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday demanded the State government to order a CBI probe to find out the reasons that forced K Vijayakumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range, to commit suicide.

Pointing out that under the previous AIADMK regime, the government offered a programme through the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Science (NIMHANS) to help energise police personnel and relieve them from mental stress at work, Palaniswami talking to presspersons at the Thoothukudi airport on Saturday said that the initiative certainly helped in preventing suicidal thoughts among the personnel, but, unfortunately, the programme has been discontinued.

Criticising the Law Minister S Regupathy for his recent letter to Governor RN Ravi seeking action against former AIADMK ministers over alleged corruption charges, the former CM said the minister himself faced corruption charges and therefore, he has no right to talk about the issue.

Regarding the State government’s scheme of Rs 1,000 monthly assistance to each of the woman family heads, he expressed various doubts about its proper and effective implementation.

As far as the Lok Sabha polls are concerned, the party would take appropriate decisions at the conference scheduled to be held in Madurai on August 20, the AIADMK leader said.