EPS demands action against the persons involved in Nanguneri attack

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the DMK government to take strict action on those who were involved in the attack on Class XII student and his sister at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district. "Whenever DMK is in power, it was usual that caste and religious clashes were occuring", the AIADMK leader alleged.

In a statement here, Palaniswami claimed that when AIADMK was in power, under the leadership of late and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, people were united without any caste or religious violence. "Anti social elements were oppressed and people were living in peace and were doing their work", he said.

"However, after DMK were in power for 27 months, at least one crime incident was reported everyday", he said.

Alleging that ganja was available across the state and it spoils the life of the young generation, the leader of the opposition in the house said "the DMK government has not dealt with iron hands with regard to curbing the sales of drugs despite several appeals".

Palaniswami said that here-in-after, the DMK government should organise special classes to help the students to impart brotherhood attitude among them. "In addition, police should be given full freedom to curb drug sales", he said adding that the state government should take steps to stop caste discrimination and warn the persons who indulge in it.

"Caste and religious clashes should be identified at primary school level and should be curbed at the tender age", he added.