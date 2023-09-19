EPS dares Stalin to table white paper on implementation of poll promises in TN assembly

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday dared Chief Minister M K Stalin to publish a white paper on the implementation of the DMK’s 520 poll manifesto.

He charged that the CM was blatantly lying over the implementation of his party’s poll promises.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said the CM unashamedly claimed that his government had materialised 100% of its poll promises. Ahead of the 2021 polls, the DMK leader promised Rs 1,000 financial aid to all women heads of families in the state. Now, the government backtracked on its promise and said that eligible persons would benefit under the scheme (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam).

“Nearly 57 lakh applications have been rejected by this government. It is a fine example how this DMK government betrays the people of the state,” he said.

Palaniswamin, continuing in the same vein, said the DMK gave as many as 520 poll promises ahead of the 2021 assembly polls. “Will this government come up with a report on the date of implementation of each poll promise? Will it table a white paper in the assembly?” he asked.

He levelled charges against the DMK that it politicised the death of medical aspirant Anitha, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) issue and went on to promise waiver of education loans. It continued to cash on the students’ issues, but failed to fulfill its promises and betrayed them. He demanded the DMK government to immediately materialise its poll promise of waiving the education loan for the students.

AIADMK to protest against TN govt over L & O issues on Sept 23 in Tirupur

In yet another statement, Palaniswami announced that the party's Tirupur Rural West district unit would stage a protest on September 23 at Palladam condemning the deteriorating law and order in Tirupur district. He urged the party cadres to participate in large numbers to register their strong protest against the state government for failing to maintain law and order and prevent drug culture among youngsters.