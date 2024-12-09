EPS criticises Tamil Nadu government over Madurai Tungsten mining issue

CHENNAI: Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government for its delayed response to the contentious Tungsten mining project. He raised concerns over the state’s inaction and questioned the government's commitment to protecting public welfare, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Despite writing a letter to oppose the mining project, the Tamil Nadu government has yet to take a firm stand, Palaniswami alleged. He also highlighted that Chief Minister MK Stalin's letter to the Prime Minister regarding the tungsten mines lacked transparency, as the full details of the communication have not been disclosed.

Palaniswami further questioned why DMK Members of Parliament did not raise their voices against the project in Parliament. "Why did the DMK MPs not object when the Central Government had approved the project? Why did they not shut down Parliament?" he questioned.

The opposition leader criticised the Tamil Nadu government for failing to express its objections at the appropriate time. He pointed out that the Chief Minister addressed the issue only after public protests highlighted the mine's impact on livelihoods. Following the protests, the Tamil Nadu government had no choice but to oppose the project.

"The government’s lack of timely intervention has left it with no choice but to oppose the project after public outrage. If the Tamil Nadu government had opposed the project at the agreement stage, the project could have been stopped entirely," Edappadi argued.

The tungsten mining project has sparked widespread protests among locals, who fear its impact on their livelihoods and the environment. The Ministry of Mines recently announced it had granted tungsten mining rights to Hindustan Zinc Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, through an auction on November 7. One of the areas chosen was a band in Melur in the Madurai district.