EPS creating fear among women in name of protests: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: Claiming that a situation where women were afraid to report sexual harassment to the police has now changed under the Dravidian model regime, the Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan on Monday said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's statement and protest might once again create fear among the women.

He said that based on the whispers appearing in the newspapers, he (Palaniswami) is disturbing the people, especially creating fear among women in the name of protests.

Govi Chezhiaan claimed that admissions to higher education have increased under the Dravidian Model rule and that Palaniswami is trying to gain political gains by asking questions.

The Minister stated that under the present rule, the Pudhumai Penn scheme, which provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month to female students taking up higher education in the State, has been extended further.

"The situation where women were afraid to lodge complaints concerning sexual harassment to the police has changed under this rule. Now they boldly started to report it". He said people were viewing the protests staged by Palaniswami just to once again create fear among the women.

Additionally, the Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan too noted that Palaniswami is instilling a sense of dread among college students.

"The people of Tamil Nadu will never forget how AIADMK dealt Pollachi sexual assault case to save their members. The main accused was holding a post with the party," the Minister added.

Responding to the comment made by both the ministers, AIADMK organising secretary and former minister KP Anbazhagan said that DMK is diverting the sexual assault issue.