EPS copy-pasting Annamalai’s remarks drafted by Delhi, DMK’s jibe over post on activist’s murder

CHENNAI: Making good use of what appeared to be a social media goof up by the AIADMK IT wing, the ruling DMK called Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami a ‘puppet’ of the BJP.

The attack was a reference social media posts made by EPS and state BJP chief K Annamalai on the Pudukottai anti-sand mining activist’s killing, which looked near identical.

The DMK said that in copying and pasting the statement of BJP president K Annamalai on the issue, the AIADMK’s “secret alliance” with the BJP has been exposed.

Comparing the messages of EPS and state BJP chief K Annamalai, which looked near identical on microblogging site ‘X’, State Transport

Minister SS Sivasankar shared screenshots of both leaders’ statements and said that EPS has exposed his secret ties with the BJP.

Slamming Palaniswami for copying Annamalai’s post without even bothering to change a word of the content, Sivasankar said that it exposed the “BJP-AIADMK secret pact” and the “blatant puppet show orchestrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Claiming that Palaniswami had posted a statement drafted by the BJP headquarters in Delhi for Annamalai, the minister said that it proved that Palaniswami reduced himself to a slave of the saffron party.

“The identical posts from both parties have become a laughing stock on social media,” he said. Instead, Palaniswami could simply shift the AIADMK headquarters to either the BJP’s state headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai or its national headquarters in Delhi, Sivasankar remarked.

Recalling the recent I-T raids on Palaniswami’s relatives, which, he said, the minister said it only worsened the AIADMK chief’s fear of the BJP.

“He lives in constant fear of the ED, IT, CBI, and the legal disputes over the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol,” Sivasankar said.

The row follows the issue of alleged murder of social activist Jagabar Ali in Pudukkottai district.