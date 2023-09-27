EPS contacts VCK leader to check his health condition

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday contacted the leader of VCK Thol Thirumavalavan over the phone to know his well being.

The VCK leader and MP of Chidambaram constituency was admitted to hospital due to fever in a private hospital in Vadapalani. On learning this, Palaniswami contacted him over the phone and spoke for a few minutes to know about his health condition.

The courtesy phone call from the AIADMK leader to VCK leader Thiruma raised the eyebrows in TN's political circle as the VCK chief is an ally of the DMK - Congress led INDIA alliance.