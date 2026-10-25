EPS considered forming govt with Thiruma as CM, no chance for DMK-AIADMK union, says Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders had explored the possibility of making VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan the chief minister if TVK failed to form the government, with the support of other parties.
After paying tributes to the Marudhu brothers in Tirupattur, he said the move was aimed at preventing horse trading if TVK failed to secure the numbers required to form the government. Dhinakaran said the Communist parties had initially hesitated to support the AIADMK, as it could create the impression that they were backing the BJP.
He said TVK had only 107 MLAs and would have been unable to form the government without the support of the Communist parties and Thirumavalavan. The DMK had openly stated that it would not attempt to form the government, and TVK had not sought its support, he added.
Subsequently, Palaniswami and other leaders explored the possibility of making Thirumavalavan the chief minister with the backing of all parties, he said.
Clarifying that the move was not intended to prevent TVK from coming to power, Dhinakaran said, "If Vijay failed to form the government, EPS and all of us attempted to make VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan the chief minister with the support of all parties."
He reiterated that the AIADMK and DMK would never join hands politically and accused Vijay of attempting to gain political mileage from the developments.
Asked about reports of actor Dhanush's possible political entry, Dhinakaran said he would be happy if the actor joined the AIADMK.