EPS considered forming govt with Thiruma as CM, no chance for DMK-AIADMK union, says Dhinakaran

After paying tributes to the Marudhu brothers in Tirupattur, he said the move was aimed at preventing horse trading if TVK failed to secure the numbers required to form the government. Dhinakaran said the Communist parties had initially hesitated to support the AIADMK, as it could create the impression that they were backing the BJP.

He said TVK had only 107 MLAs and would have been unable to form the government without the support of the Communist parties and Thirumavalavan. The DMK had openly stated that it would not attempt to form the government, and TVK had not sought its support, he added.

Subsequently, Palaniswami and other leaders explored the possibility of making Thirumavalavan the chief minister with the backing of all parties, he said.