EPS confident of leading strong front in 2024

TIRUCHY: AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that he is confident of forming a strong alliance under the party’s leadership in the state, for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Palaniswami was in Tiruchy for unveiling the portrait of former Musiri legislator Prince M Thangavel of the party who passed away recently. Speaking to media persons after paying floral tributes to the MLA, EPS said, the government failed in ensuring precautionary measures ahead of torrential rains in Chennai and the southern districts.

“If the government machinery had taken precaution, loss of many human lives and cattle would have been averted,” he said. He blamed poor administration of the state government for the loss of lives and property.

Palaniswami charged that Chief Minister MK Stalin went to Delhi for INDIA bloc meeting while the people of Tamil Nadu were in a battle for survival. “This shows that the DMK is craving for power and never bothers about the people’s welfare,” he said.

Claiming that the investors’ meeting called by the DMK government isn’t going to bring funds to the state, EPS said the DMK after coming to power hasn’t seen any worthy investment. He contrasted it with the investment garnered by the previous AIADMK regime under his helm claiming that the investors’ meetings conducted by his government succeeded in attracting huge investments.

Answering a query on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Palaniswami said that the party will form a strong alliance in Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of AIADMK.