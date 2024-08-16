EPS condoles former party MLA KG Ramesh’s death

CHENNAI: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed condolence to the demise of former MLA and party's Kandhili Union Secretary K G Ramesh, who died of cardiac arrest on Friday.

He was elected from Tirupattur constituency in the assembly election in 2011.

"I am shocked and saddened on hearing the demise of party functionary and former MLA K G Ramesh, " said Palaniswami in his condolence message.

He further said that Ramesh was loyal to the party and its leadership. He served the party in various capacities.

"I pray to the almighty to give strength and courage to my family, and party cadres to overcome the grief. I pray to the almighty for his soul to rest in peace," he said.