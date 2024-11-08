EPS condoles demise of former TN Home Secretary and ex-AIADMK MP K Malaisamy

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday expressed condolences over the demise of former two-time party MP, former State Home Secretary, and the first State Election Commissioner K Malaisamy (87) who died due to illness on Wednesday at his residence in Chennai. He is survived by his wife M Rajeswari and daughter Malarvizhi.

In a condolence message, Palaniswami said that Malaisamy served effectively as Commissioner of the Chennai Corporation during party founder MG Ramachandran-led government.

He served as district collector, and held the post of Home Secretary prior to his appointment as the Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner during the AIADMK regime headed by J Jayalalithaa, EPS added.

During his service in various capacities, he delivered a selfless service for the people of the State, Palaniswami said.

After his retirement from government service, the 1974 batch IAS officer joined the AIADMK in 1999. The same year, he was chosen as the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Ramanathapuram. He won the seat and was MP till 2004. He was then nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat, one he held for six years.

Palaniswami also appreciated Malaisamy for how he earned the respect of party supremo J Jayalalithaa and recalled his dedicated work for the growth of the party.

A government circular stated that Malaisamy served the government in various capacities. He started as joint director of agriculture in Chennai and held posts including Commissioner of Madurai Corporation, Collector of Coimbatore, Director of Handlooms and Textiles, Commissioner of Labour, and Commissioner of Civil Supplies.

