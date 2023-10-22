EPS condemns TN police over murder of AIADMK functionary

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday condemned the state police for allegedly not providing security to the party functionary and ward member of Kattankulathur Anbarasan, who was murdered by an unidentified gang during the late hours of Saturday.

Anbarasan, who was the AIADMK's Kattankulathur North Union Pasarai secretary and ward member of the panchayat, had earlier submitted a petition in the office of the Tambaram police commissionier stating that he had been receiving threat over land issue and request to extend for security.

The police neither conducted proper inquiry into his petition nor provided security arrangements to him.

An unidentified gang hurled a country-made bomb on Anbrarasan's car and hacked him to death.

The brutal murder took place when he was returning home after attending a programme on Saturday, he said and expressed condolence to the families of the victim.

Since the DMK came to power, the police department has turned into a puppet in the hands of the ruling party. It was strongly condemnable.

Though a person approached the police and pleaded that he had life threats, the police failed to ensure his safety. This resulted in Anbarasan's murder, the AIADMK leader further said.