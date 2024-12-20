EPS condemns Tirunelveli murder; expresses concerns over law and order in the state

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has condemned the recent murder in Tirunelveli and expressed concerns over the state’s law and order situation.

In a statement, EPS commented, “Even the courts are no exception to such incidents”.

Also Read: Youth hacked to death in broad daylight at Tirunelveli court premises, 4 held

Referring to the situation, EPS said, murder seems to happen anywhere and in anything, according to a Thanthi TV report.

He also stated that criminals appear to have no fear of the law or the police tasked with maintaining order.

EPS urged to ensure that all those involved in the crime are arrested and that legal action should be taken.