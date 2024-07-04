EPS condemns murder of party functionary in Salem, slams DMK govt

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the murder of party functionary, M Shanmugam, in Kondalampatti in Salem district and said that the DMK government had miserably failed to maintain law and order.



The AIADMK functionary was beaten to death by unidentified men at his house during the late hours of Wednesday.

The murder took place at about 10 pm on Wednesday near the victim's house.

The murderers damaged the CCTV cameras in the vicinity and disconnected power supply to the street lights in the area before murdering Shanmugam, said Palaniswami in a statement issued on Thursday.

"It is a premeditated murder, " he said and demanded the state government to act fast to track down the murderers and take suitable action as per the provision of the law. He also expressed his condolences to the family of Shanmugam.

"Though I have been flagging the issue over sorry state of the law and order in the state, which has been witnessing murders and robberies daily, the incompetent DMK regime did not take any action to maintain law and order, " he said

AIADMK advocate wing to stage demo against Centre for three new laws

AIADMKs advocate wing will hold demonstrations against new criminal laws on Friday, said Palaniswami in another statement.

"The new laws that were renamed using Sanskrit blend Hindi titles. It came into effect on July 1 and the party's advocate wing would protest against the Centre's attempt to impose Hindi language and also put forth the demand to go back to English titles. It will also condemn the double standard of the DMK regime in the state over the issue, " Palaniswami said.

Advocate wing secretary and MLA I S Inbadurai along with the members of the wing would state the demonstration in front of Madras High Court.