EPS condemns deadly attack on journo, hits out at TN govt

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday strongly condemned the brutal attack on a broadcast journalist in Palladam and unleashed a scathying attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin that he has to "wake up from his long slumber" to thwart such incidents in the future and restore law and order in the state.

The journalist, Nesa Prabhu, had contacted the police personnel four hours prior to the deadly attack on him and sought protection, but the police department of the "incompetent" DMK government under Stalin, who holds the Home department portfolio, did not take any action.

The lethargic approach of the police is strongly condemned, said Palaniswami in his social media post along with the audio conversation between Nesa Prabhu and police personnel till the last minute of the attack.

In the audio clip, the journalist is heard saying a group of unidentified men were following him in SUV and bikes. At the fag end of the clip, the journalist was shrieked that the gang had come to attack him and his "life is over (life mudunjipoidichi sir) ".

The attack on the journalist is result of the inaction of the state police despite his repeated pleas to maintain law and order in the state, said Palaniswami and demanded the state police to immediately arrest the perpetrators and take stern action against them. He also wished that the injured journalist would get well soon.