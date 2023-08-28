EPS condemns CMRL for ‘omission’ of Jayalalithaa’s name while announcing Koyambedu Metro station

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami flayed the Chennai Metro Rail Limited for allegedly omitting the name of late leader J Jayalalithaa while announcing the CMBT Metro station.

Until last week, the public address system used to announce the full name of the station - "Puratchi Thalaivi J Jayalalithaa mofussil bus terminus”.

But for the past few days, the rail operator has been announcing it only as Koyambedu bus terminus, alleged the former chief minister.Palaniswami recalled Jaya's role and contribution as chief minister to ensure the speedy completion of the phase-1 of Metro Rail project. After he death, he continued the efforts to make sure that the project was commissioned on time, Palaniswami added.

Therefore, the former CM said, the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) should announce the arrival of the station by its full, official name Puratchi Thalaivi J Jayalalithaa mofussil bus terminus as has been done till now.

If it failed to do so, the AIADMK would stage protests before CMRL, Palaniswami warned in a statement on Monday.