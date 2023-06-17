EPS condemns arrest of AIADMK IT wing cadre

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday condemned the arrest of party IT wing cadre for allegedly circulating the Chief Minister MK Stalin's comments on former Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji when he was then Opposition leader.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, alleged that after the arrest of Senthil Balaji in connection with a money laundering case the DMK government has been involved in "illegal activities".

"It is highly condemnable the arrest of AIADMK cadres just because of posting Stalin's speech in social media," he said, pointing out the arrest of Erode IT wing cadre Gautham for a similar purpose.

"He (Gautham) was arrested and detained in the police station for more than eight hours and later remanded.

Charging the police for giving false information to the parents that Gautham will be released soon, Palaniswami said that his party would move the court to get justice if DMK continue to foist false cases against the AIADMK cadres."

Claiming that when AIADMK was in power the police were acting independently, the Opposition leader said it was regrettable to note the same police are supporting the DMK.

"Very soon there will be change in the government and each policeman, who is involved in the offence will have to answer", he said.

Stating that the true leader would emerge only when he boldly faces the critics, he said after sensing the reality from his party cadres, CM M K Stalin should stop threatening the opposition party.

Palaniswami also insisted that Senthil Balaji to be dropped from the Cabinet as he is arrested.