EPS charges DMK government for foisting false cases against AIADMK functionaries

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday charged the DMK government for foisting false cases against party senior leaders.



He alleged that the DMK government was trying to divert people, who were angry against raising in murder and sexual harassment cases besides proliferation of banned drugs in the State, cases were foisted against the AIADMK party functionaries.

Claiming that Karur AIADMK district secretary and former minister MR Vijayabhaskar is organising several protests to showcase the alleged DMK government's irregularities, the Opposition leader of the House said at this juncture, a false civil case has been filed against him. "In addition, it (DMK) is also indulging in spreading false news that Vijayabhaskar was absconding after filing the case against him".

Pointing out that jailed Senthil Balaji's brother Ashok Kumar, who was absconding for more than one year after enforcement authorities have issued notice with regard to illegal money exchange case, Palaniswami said he (Ashok Kumar) is yet to appear before the enquiry.

"There were reports that the Enforcement Directorate has also written a letter to Tamil Nadu DGP to get hold of Ashok Kumar, who is secretly visiting his houses in Chennai and Karur", he claimed.

The AIADMK chief said that it is highly condemnable that instead of not arresting Ashok Kumar, who was under the search radar of Enforcement authorities, the DMK government was showcasing as if Vijayabhaskar was guilty in murder case. "It shows double standards of DMK", he added.