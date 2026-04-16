EPS bows to delimit bias, but TN won't: CM Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a written assurance in Parliament that delimitation would be carried out only on the basis of the 1971 population data.
For the next 25 years, that alone should be a deciding factor for delimitation, he appealed to the Prime Minister, addressing a campaign meeting in Namakkal.
“AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami echoes Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Tamil Nadu would not face any adverse effects from delimitation. Shah's statements at political rallies should be considered written in water. Palaniswami may believe them, but the DMK and Tamil Nadu will not,” he said.
Referring to the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023, Stalin said the BJP then announced that it would defer its implementation until after 2029. Breaching previous promises exposes their real agenda, he said. "It is not about women’s empowerment but to bring about the RSS vision of ‘one nation, one government,’” he claimed.
Taking a dig at the centre for doing 'injustice' to states such as Tamil Nadu, which have successfully implemented population control measures, Stalin said, In 1971, Tamil Nadu’s population was around four crore, while Uttar Pradesh had eight crore. Today, Tamil Nadu has about eight crore, whereas Uttar Pradesh has grown to nearly 20 crore, almost three times higher,” he said.
Questioning the urgency behind the delimitation push, Stalin voiced concern that the voices of Tamil Nadu and the southern states would be stifled if the law were passed. “ Our MPs will lose their power, and Tamil Nadu may not get any schemes. We cannot expect a Prime Minister from south India. We will become second-class citizens in the country,” he said.
He further alleged that delimitation posed a “grave danger” and described it as a “conspiracy to diminish Tamil Nadu’s voice.” Criticising the AIADMK, he said, “the party lacked spine to oppose the move and had surrendered to the BJP. But, Tamil Nadu will not bow down.”
Issuing a stern warning to the BJP, Stalin said it's time to rein in the saffron party's arrogance and that the black flag protest is only a trailer; Delhi should not wish to see the main picture. “Delimitation is a grave danger and conspiracy," he added.
Accusing Modi of double standards, Stalin said, as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, he demanded 50 per cent revenue share from the centre, and more powers for states. Today, that stance has been reversed, and co-operative federalism has been buried deep,” he said.
In a sharp attack on the previous AIADMK regime, Stalin said corruption, collection, and commission were rampant. “If BJP were to come to power in the guise of the NDA government, it could lead to social division, erosion of state rights, and threats to Tamil Nadu’s identity,” he said.