EPS bows to delimit bias, but TN won't: CM Stalin

For the next 25 years, that alone should be a deciding factor for delimitation, he appealed to the Prime Minister, addressing a campaign meeting in Namakkal.

“AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami echoes Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Tamil Nadu would not face any adverse effects from delimitation. Shah's statements at political rallies should be considered written in water. Palaniswami may believe them, but the DMK and Tamil Nadu will not,” he said.

Referring to the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in 2023, Stalin said the BJP then announced that it would defer its implementation until after 2029. Breaching previous promises exposes their real agenda, he said. "It is not about women’s empowerment but to bring about the RSS vision of ‘one nation, one government,’” he claimed.