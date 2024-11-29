‘EPS blaming govt daily to cover up his inefficiency; Unable to resolve AIADMK infighting & woo allies’

CHENNAI: Hitting back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for his criticism the state government’s handling of the law and order situation and Tungsten mining project row in Madurai, the ruling DMK on Friday said that Palaniswami was blaming the Dravidian Model government daily to cover up his inefficiency in resolving the infighting in the AIADMK and wooing allies for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Responding to the criticism of EPS’ who called out the law and order situation in the state against the backdrop of a triple murder in Palladam near Coimbatore Friday, and faulted the DMK regime for the controversial Tungsten mining project in Madurai, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi on Friday said that Edappadi Palaniswami is blaming the Dravidian Model government daily to cover up his inefficiency to reign in on infighting within his party (AIADMK) and inability to woo allies. The people of Tamil Nadu will not believe his words.”

Taking strong exception to EPS’ critique of the L & O situation vis-a-vis Palladam murder, Bharathi, in a statement issued late on Friday night said that as per the order of the Chief Minister, special police teams have been set up and the real murderers would be nabbed in the Palladam triple murder case soon. Adding that the police are probing to ascertain if the murders took place for gain or other motives, Bharathi said the LoP was blabbering without knowing the difference between individual crimes and murder for gain.

On the tungsten mining row, the DMK organising secretary referred to CM Stalin’s Friday’s letter to the PM, opposing the project, and said that the people there have called off the protest in Madurai after an assurance was given on behalf of the CM that the state government would 100% support the decision of the people. “The LoP who usually learns news from television has announced that the AIADMK would participate in the protest, even without watching the tv today.”

Referring to the reply given by a union minister in the parliament that the EPS regime did not recommend the declaration of delta districts as a protected agricultural zone to the union government, Bharathi said that EPS was basking in fake glory by hiding the truth.