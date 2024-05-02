EPS blames Tamil Nadu govt's lack of policies for fatal cracker unit blasts in Virudhunagar

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday expressed shock over the cracker unit blast in Virudhunagar, claiming three lives, and said that the DMK government's inaction and lack of policies is the reason for continuing such fatal accidents.

Palaniswami, citing RTI response, said that 93 workers of cracker units in Virudhunagar district have lost their lives in the last couple years. The Chief Minister M K Stalin did not take any concrete measures to prevent fatal accidents in the cracker units, leading to deaths of the workers.

He demanded a detailed probe into the accident and a stern action against those who were responsible for the cracker unit blast.

He also insisted the government extend necessary help to the victims' families and financial assistance.

It may be recalled that the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal constituted a joint committee to probe into the blasts in cracker making units following the death of 10 workers in February this year.

The panel suggested the authorities mandate certification for the workers handling the explosive materials in the cracker units to bring down fatal accidents.