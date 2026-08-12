EPS, BJP oppose delimitation resolution moved by CM Vijay in TN Assembly

CHENNAI: Even as they stressed that Tamil Nadu’s interests must be protected, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami and BJP MLA M Bhojarajan on Wednesday opposed the special resolution moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against the proposed constituency delimitation exercise.
Speaking during the discussion on the resolution in the Assembly, Palaniswami said there was nothing wrong with delimitation for administrative convenience, but maintained that Tamil Nadu's representation should not decrease because the State had successfully controlled its population growth. He added that the AIADMK supported only the resolution concerning women's reservation, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Palaniswami said the AIADMK had urged the Union government to ensure that Tamil Nadu's existing representation ratio was not affected by the delimitation exercise. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the party that the number of representatives from Tamil Nadu would not decrease.
He added that protecting the existing representation ratio could instead pave the way for an increase in the number of MPs from the State. According to Palaniswami, delimitation could potentially increase Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha representation from 39 to 59 seats.
If the exercise is carried out without causing any disadvantage to Tamil Nadu, there was nothing wrong with redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies with large voter populations for administrative convenience, Palaniswami said.
He alleged that the TVK-led government had introduced the special resolution against delimitation for political reasons and to create a sensation. He said the AIADMK opposed the resolution, as the actual impact of the proposed delimitation exercise was not yet known. "We support only the resolution concerning women's reservation," Palaniswami said.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA M Bhojarajan questioned the urgency behind bringing the special resolution against delimitation while the proposed Bill was still under consideration. Speaking during the debate in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Bhojarajan said changes should be made based on the needs of the people and that society must be prepared to accept change.
He said the new Parliament building had been constructed keeping future generations in mind and argued that the country must move forward while ensuring that Tamil Nadu was not adversely affected by the delimitation exercise. Bhojarajan said constituency delimitation was currently under consideration and was being proposed with the future generation in mind. He also said the BJP was a party that prioritised women.
However, he made it clear that the BJP opposed the special resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay against constituency delimitation.
The remarks came as the Assembly continued its debate on the special resolution, with members from different political parties expressing their views on the proposed delimitation exercise and its possible impact on Tamil Nadu.