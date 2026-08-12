EPS, BJP oppose delimitation resolution moved by CM Vijay in TN Assembly

EPS opposes delimitation resolution

Palaniswami said the AIADMK had urged the Union government to ensure that Tamil Nadu's existing representation ratio was not affected by the delimitation exercise. He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured the party that the number of representatives from Tamil Nadu would not decrease.

He added that protecting the existing representation ratio could instead pave the way for an increase in the number of MPs from the State. According to Palaniswami, delimitation could potentially increase Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha representation from 39 to 59 seats.

If the exercise is carried out without causing any disadvantage to Tamil Nadu, there was nothing wrong with redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies with large voter populations for administrative convenience, Palaniswami said.

He alleged that the TVK-led government had introduced the special resolution against delimitation for political reasons and to create a sensation. He said the AIADMK opposed the resolution, as the actual impact of the proposed delimitation exercise was not yet known. "We support only the resolution concerning women's reservation," Palaniswami said.