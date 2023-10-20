EPS betrayed TN people with BJP support, charges Regupathy

TIRUCHY: Edappadi K Palaniswami with the backing of the BJP-led Union government betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu, said Minister S Regupathy on Thursday.

Inspecting the ongoing preparatory works to tackle the northeast monsoon in Nagapattinam, Minister Regupathy said, all preventive works have been initiated to face any situation resulting out of the northeast monsoon while the officials from all departments are asked to be on the alert and present round the clock to ensure on-time steps to support the people.

“Last year Nagapattinam district received 630 mm rainfall and so as many as 814 water bodies, especially the canals and the sub–canals in the district are being strengthened to avert any breach and the water resource department officials are asked to monitor the water bodies and initiate all preventive works. Similarly, as many as 73 wedding halls and 145 school buildings are identified to provide shelter to the public from the marooned places,” the Minister added.

He also said that adequate food products and medicines are being stocked for utilisation during the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, he charged that the AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with the backing of the BJP-led Centre had betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu. EPS was very particular to save his government when he was the chief minister and not interested in getting development to the State.

“There will be a change in the government at the Centre with the support of the DMK and people’s welfare would be preserved,” he said.

The Minister refused to comment about the bail petition of the jailed colleague V Senthilbalaji as the matter is in court. He also refused the charges that the government was against the release of actor Vijay starrer Leo and said that the DMK is not against anyone and maintains cordial relationships with the people in filmdom.