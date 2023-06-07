EPS asks DMK government to fill TNPSC's Group-4 vacancies

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the DMK government to fill Group-4 vacancies in various departments.

He said as the recruitment is getting delayed, the public was suffering from various factors.



In a statement, the leader of the opposition pointed out that after conducting examinations, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced Group-4 exam results to fill about 10,000 vacancies in various state government departments.

"However, the counselling was not conducted till now," he said adding that there were reports that the vacancies have increased to 20,000.

“TNPSC should immediately select 20,000 candidates, who have passed group-4 exams, and appoint them to fill all the existing vacancies in various state departments. The public are affected as the services get delayed. The administrative works in several departments are also moving in slow phase. Therefore, I urge the State government to immediately fill all the group-4 vacancies in the state", he added.

