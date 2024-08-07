EPS appreciates determination of Vinesh Phogat for her show in Olympics 2024

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami appreciated the determination to overcome various struggles and advance to the final round is absolutely commendable.

"It would be no exaggeration to say that the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat, ahead of the final match this morning for being 100 grams over the weight limit, has shattered the golden dream of 140 crore Indians," said Palaniswami in his post in X.

He urged the Union Government and the Indian Olympic Association to monitor and ensure the fitness of athletes in a proper manner to avert such incidents in the future.