EPS appears before Madras HC in Arappor Iyakkam case

CHENNAI: The leader of the opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami(EPS) appeared physically before the Madras High Court in the defamation case moved against Arappor Iyakkam, a non-governmental organisation.

EPS appeared before the master court within the high court complex in the defamation case moved against Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam.

After marking the documents, the master court posted the matter on December 11 for arguments and recording evidence.

Arappor Iyakkam made an allegation against the former Chief Minister that during his tenure between 2016 and 2021, he looted Rs 692 crore in public money through various tenders in several departments and caused huge losses to the state exchequer.

Aggrieved by his statement, EPS filed a defamation suit claiming Rs1.10 crore as damages made against him.

After hearing the case the high court issued an interim injunction against Arappor Iyakkam from making any statement against EPS and sent the matter to the master court to record evidence.