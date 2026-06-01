EPS appeals for restraint after AIADMK cadre's death, announces Rs 55 lakh aid to kin

TIRUCHY: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday (June 1) appealed to party cadres not to resort to extreme acts, saying he was deeply distressed by the death of a party functionary who allegedly died by suicide following the party's electoral setbacks.
He also announced a solatium of Rs 55 lakh for the bereaved family and assured support for the education of the deceased's two-year-old daughter.
Palaniswami made the appeal after paying tributes to Mahendran (37), AIADMK east district Traders Wing joint secretary from Thiruppanandal in Thanjavur district, whose death has triggered shock among party cadres.
"I am already in agony. The lives of party members are priceless. I appeal to cadres not to take such extreme steps. I urge them to think about their families before taking any extreme step," Palaniswami told reporters after meeting Mahendran's family.
He announced financial assistance of Rs 55 lakh for Mahendran's wife, Muneeswari, comprising Rs 30 lakh from the party headquarters and Rs 25 lakh from the Thanjavur district unit. He also assured that the party would take responsibility for the education of the couple's young daughter.
According to party sources, Mahendran posted a video message on Facebook on Sunday expressing anguish over the party's repeated electoral setbacks and internal divisions before allegedly setting himself ablaze. He was rushed to the hospital by relatives but succumbed to his injuries on the way.
The video later went viral on social media, prompting AIADMK cadres from across Thanjavur district to gather and pay their respects. Party leaders subsequently informed the AIADMK leadership about the incident.
Palaniswami visited Thanjavur on Monday, paid homage to Mahendran's mortal remains and consoled the grieving family members.