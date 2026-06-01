EPS appeals for restraint after AIADMK cadre's death, announces Rs 55 lakh aid to kin

He also announced a solatium of Rs 55 lakh for the bereaved family and assured support for the education of the deceased's two-year-old daughter.

Palaniswami made the appeal after paying tributes to Mahendran (37), AIADMK east district Traders Wing joint secretary from Thiruppanandal in Thanjavur district, whose death has triggered shock among party cadres.

"I am already in agony. The lives of party members are priceless. I appeal to cadres not to take such extreme steps. I urge them to think about their families before taking any extreme step," Palaniswami told reporters after meeting Mahendran's family.