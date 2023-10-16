EPS appeals cadres to take vow on party foundation day to end DMK regime

CHENNAI: On the eve of the party's 52nd foundation day, AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami gave a clarion call to the cadres to work tirelessly to register massive victory in all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The news of the massive victory in the 2024 polls would pave the way for the removal of the "evil force" DMK from power in the state. The cadres should keep this in mind and work hard to achieve it, said Palaniswami in the letter.

"We should take an oath on the 52nd foundation day of the party to end the incompetent DMK government that gave up the rights of the state in Cauvery, caused several problems to the people and led the state to lawlessness, " said the former CM and pointed out the hike in electricity tariff, property tax, milk price and construction materials in the 29 month of the DMK regime.

He also slammed the state government for the sale of arrack and contrabands like Ganja across the state and sharpened his attack that the TN assembly should protect the democracy and its spirit, but it turned into a quagmire for the same.

He further said that the party, which was a break-away of the DMK, had come into existence in 1972 to end the evil force and protect the people. After voting to power in 1977, party founder M G Ramachandran led government had designed and implemented several people welfare schemes.

The party legacy was carried forward by J Jayalalithaa. "When enemies and traitors surrounded the party with an ulterior motive, I saved the party with the support of the cadres," he said to allude to the chain of events from June 2022.