EPS announces list of new AIADMK administrators for suburban districts

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced the list of new party administrators for the district and union-affiliated organizations under the Chennai suburban district.

In a release, Palaniswami said that for the Chennai suburban district MGR mandram, K Sokkalingam, R Rajendran, and R Sampath Kumar have been appointed as joint secretaries, while Durai Raj, S Bharathidasan, G Pushparaj, N Ramesh, R Subramani, and M Madhu have been appointed as district deputy secretaries, added a Maalaimalar report.

Similarly, P Govinda Raj has been announced as the district president of the 'Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai', P Ramakrishnan and M. Ramesh as district vice presidents, C Suresh Babu, R P Murugan and Vadivel Ramesh as district joint secretaries, R Ramakrishnan, M Mohana Sundaram, S Vemparasan, M Yoganandam and S Bhakthavachalam have been appointed as district deputy secretaries and M K Ramesh as district treasurer.

The 'MGR Youth Wing' district joint secretary would be V R Arun, district deputy secretaries C Mathi, C K Dinesh, D Sudakar, G Vinoth Kumar. M Viji has been appointed as the district vice-president of the women's team, Jagatheeswari Sundaresan and Suriya Prabha have been appointed as district joint secretaries, and S Manjula, Sujatha Sekhar, Lavanya and Parameswari have been appointed as district deputy secretaries.

The student team has R N Chandru, D Dinesh, and P Ravindran as district joint secretaries, and K Janardhanan, K Saravanan, M Madhan Kumar, S Balu, and Rajesh Jawahar as district deputy secretaries. Bhagavathy Perumal is the president of the Anna Trade Union, Saravana Kumar is the district joint secretary, G Babu is the district secretary, V Pavithra is the district president of the Lawyers' Division, and R Mohan Raj, M Jejeendran, Rihanna, Renuka Devi, S Karthi, Christopher, Muthu Kannan, M Yoga, and Karuppiah are the district vice presidents.

The district joint secretaries are Sriram, Manikandan, Pakiya Raja, Lavanya, Prashanth Rao, Vijayaraj, Rajkumar, Chandrasuthan, Arunbabu, Kannadasan,

Muralitharan, Harish, Krishna Murthy, Raghavan, Vimal Kumar, Bhanupriya, Sundararaman,Robert, Jeeva, Stephen, Murugan, Vijaya Ganapathy, Balaji, Bhuvaneswari, Padmanabhan, Prasad, Maran, Anparasan, Ghoshal Ramki, Tamil Selvan, Dinesh Kumar, Kabali, Chavan, Purushothaman, Gayathri, Gopinath, Senthil Kumar, Aruna, Sivasandran, Rama Rathinam, while M Parthiban has been appointed as the district treasurer.

Similarly, Edappadi Palaniswami has also appointed administrators for the fishermen's wing, the literary wing, the drivers' wing, the young women's camp, and the business wing.