EPS alleges failure in paddy procurement

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his statement, accused the TVK government of betraying the people by saying one thing and doing another in the paddy procurement issue.
He alleged that the government had failed to release Cauvery water on time for kuruvai cultivation, and so the farmers were unable to take up the cultivation.
He also accused the government of failing to fulfil its promise of complete waiver of farm loans.
He noted that the government had claimed that it would restore law and order, but crime incidents continued to increase.
EPS alleged that the lack of administration and inexperience has affected the administration.
He pointed out that though he had raised the issue of delay in paddy procurement during the previous Assembly session, the government failed to take suitable action.
He also alleged that thousands of paddy bags brought to centres in Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, as well as Cuddalore and Erode, were not procured and were damaged by rain.
He urged the government to immediately procure the entire stock and protect farmers from further losses.