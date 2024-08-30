EPS aims to tighten grip with AIADMK organisational poll in October

CHENNAI: In a significant strategy to strengthen the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, the leadership of the AIADMK is likely to hold the organisation elections in the last week of October.

The move is also seen as an effort to weed out the supporters of erstwhile leader O Panneerselvam. The previous election was held in the first half of 2022 when the party was under the dual leadership of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Though the party bylaws permit it to conduct the elections once in five years, team EPS has decided to go for the polls within three years’ time to tighten the Salem strongman’s hold over the party.

“Palaniswami is keen to conduct the organisation elections at the earliest. So, we have started the distribution of membership cards following the recently concluded executive committee meeting. In all likelihood, the organisation election process will kickstart after the party’s foundation day celebrations on October 17,” said a senior leader, who is privy to the developments.

Though party MLAs and district secretaries claimed that they are yet to receive any communication regarding the organisation election, starting from branch level posts to the party general secretary post, they confirmed that they have been instructed to issue membership cards to cadre.

“If the election is held, it will bolster our leader’s hold over the party. The previous intra-party poll was held when Panneerselvam was holding the coordinator post. He continues to use it as a legal chip to challenge Palaniswami’s authority over the party,” said a former district secretary of the erstwhile Vellore district.

A sitting MLA of the party from the Western region said that there was a subtle message from the leader to complete all party-related activities and revamp the structure ahead of the Assembly polls in 2026. “We cannot rule out the organisation election as one of them,” he said.