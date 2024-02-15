EPS against Goondas Act on farmers

CHENNAI: Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami charged that the DMK administration was violating the Goondas Act by invoking it against seven farmers who were opposing the expansion of the SIPCOT project in Cheyyar. The administration has not authorised political programmes or public gatherings.

The DMK regime resorted to undemocratic methods as it booked farmers protesting against the land acquisition for the expansion of the industrial estate in Cheyyar.

Reacting to the charges on invoking Goondas Act against farmers in Tiruvannamalai district, PWD minister E V Velu said those who protested did not even own land in Cheyyar nor native of Tiruvannamalai district.

“Majority of the villagers agreed for the expansion of the SIPCOT that generates employment for the educated youths in the village and surrounding areas, but a few who were politically motivated and instigated the farmers in two villages to protest, “ said the minister.