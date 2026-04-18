EPS accuses DMK of costing TN additional MP seats, failing women’s cause

In a statement posted on X, he said Tamil Nadu had lost its “rightful share” of 20 additional Lok Sabha seats, which could have enhanced its political influence. He claimed that the opportunity, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would have resulted in a 50 per cent increase in seats for the State.

Accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of failing to grasp the implications, he said the DMK had “blindly opposed” the move. He argued that if delimitation had been carried out based on the 2011 Census, Tamil Nadu would have lost nine seats, but due to the State government’s opposition, the exercise would now be based on the 2026 Census, potentially leading to a greater loss.