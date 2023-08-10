Epigraphist S Rasu, man behind Kodumanal excavation, no more

COIMBATORE: Epigraphist, archaeologist and Tamil scholar ‘Pulavar’ S Rasu, 85 died of age-related issues at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

A recipient of UV Swaminatha Iyer Award from Tamil Nadu government in 2012, Rasu was instrumental in identifying the Kodumanal excavation site. It was after his identification, the excavations took off in 1985 resulting in significant findings tracing back to the megalithic and early historic era.

CM Stalin condoled the death and said, “his demise is a huge loss to the field of research as he had served Tamil by identifying stone inscriptions and manuscripts. I express my deep condolences to his family members and Tamil scholars.”



