EOW seeks 10-day custody of Pranav owner

TIRUCHY: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) police on Friday sought 10 days custody of Pranav Jewellery owner, who surrendered before the court in Madurai on Thursday. A hunt is on for his wife whose anticipatory bail was dismissed by the court.

Pranav Jewellery chain owner Madhan collected over Rs 100 crore from the public and escaped. Based on the complaints by investors, the Tiruchy EOW registered a case.

The police also released a lookout notice against Madhan and his wife Karthiga, who also went absconding. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Madhan surrendered before the Special Court of Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (TNPID) in Madurai and subsequently he was remanded under judicial custody. On Friday, Tiruchy EOW moved a petition seeking custody of Madhan for 10 days. The anticipatory bail plea of Karthiga was also dismissed by the HC.