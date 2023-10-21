EOW searches Pranav Jewellery properties in cheating case

TIRUCHY: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has seized 1.9 kg gold, 22,000 kg silver, and Rs 1.48 lakh cash in a relay search across eight properties of the Tiruchy-based Pranav Jewellery chain across the State on Thursday late evening.

The police arrested the Tiruchy branch manager based on 635 complaints received so far.

Pranav jewels chain that was collecting money from the public as gold savings had closed all the outlets across the State. The EOW police, which registered a case commenced investigation and asked the public, who lost their money, to submit individual petitions as per the advice of the IGP (EOW) M Sathyapriya.

According to the DSP Lily Grace, as many as 635 complaints have been received across the state and the special teams, each headed by a DSP, conducted a search in eight outlets including Tiruchy and Chennai and three houses. While the search is on for the owners Madan and Karthika, the police arrested the Tiruchy branch Manager Narayanan on Thursday late evening.

The police also asked the public to contact the Tiruchy EOW police for submitting a petition.