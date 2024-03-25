eOffice to be implemented in all State govt depts

CHENNAI: After a gap of four years, the Tamil Nadu government has given shape to implement eOffice in all government departments, PSUs, boards, and state-owned agencies by allocating Rs 7 crore.

The speed and efficiency of eOffice will not only aid departments in informed and quicker decisions but also make them paperless.

In 2019, the then AIADMK government issued an order from the Information Technology Department to all the heads of the departments about the implementation of eOffice at the cost of Rs 19 crore.

A senior official from the IT department, quoting a recent order, told DT Next that the project could not be implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation from 2020 March (and subsequent series of lockdowns) till 2021.

Stating that in 2022, the new government has given administrative approval, and financial sanction of Rs 7.06 crore were accorded for the implementing eOffice in the departments from the own funds of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) under phase-1 of the project.

According to the guidelines, the procurement details include to purchase of as many as 4,571 computers at the cost of Rs 17 crore and a total of 283 ADF (flatbed) scanners at a cost of about Rs 1 crore.

The official said that the TNeGA will upgrade its online tool titled ‘eOffice’, (currently, only for a few departments), which will now help employees from all the departments to access their office information at home like IT employees through the project.