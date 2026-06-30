Environmental concerns to put spoke in hydroelectric project

The project is planned in the Arasambattu Reserve Forest area near Alleri village in Anaicut Taluk of Vellore district. According to project documents, around 833 acres of land will be acquired, of which 564 acres fall within the reserve forest. The project involves the construction of an upper reservoir and a lower reservoir linked through a pumped storage system designed to generate 1,800 MW of electricity.

Environmentalists argue that the project area forms part of a crucial ecological corridor connecting the Jawadhu Hills and Amirthi forests. They warn that large-scale construction activities, submergence of forest land, and associated infrastructure could fragment habitats and affect wildlife movement across the region.