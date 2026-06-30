Environmental concerns to put spoke in Adani's Vellore hydroelectric project

CHENNAI: A proposed 1,800 MW pumped storage hydroelectric project by the Adani Group in the Jawadhu Hills region of Vellore district has sparked serious environmental concerns, with Environmental activist warning that the project could lead to the destruction of reserve forests, loss of wildlife habitats, and long-term ecological damage in one of the Eastern Ghats' important biodiversity hotspots.
The proposed Alleri Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project, to be developed by Adani Hydro Energy Fourteen Limited, has come under scrutiny after the company sought environmental clearance from the Union Government's Expert Appraisal Committee recently.
The project is planned in the Arasambattu Reserve Forest area near Alleri village in Anaicut Taluk of Vellore district. According to project documents, around 833 acres of land will be acquired, of which 564 acres fall within the reserve forest. The project involves the construction of an upper reservoir and a lower reservoir linked through a pumped storage system designed to generate 1,800 MW of electricity.
Environmentalists argue that the project area forms part of a crucial ecological corridor connecting the Jawadhu Hills and Amirthi forests. They warn that large-scale construction activities, submergence of forest land, and associated infrastructure could fragment habitats and affect wildlife movement across the region.
The forests surrounding the project site support a rich diversity of flora and fauna. Wildlife records from the area indicate the presence of rare and significant species, including the Malabar Grey Hornbill, Indian Pangolin, Slender Loris, Indian Giant Squirrel, Leopard, Dhole, Sloth Bear, Gaur, Sambar Deer, Barking Deer and Wild Boar.
Apart from wildlife concerns, the project has raised questions about water resources. Water required for the pumped storage facility is proposed to be drawn from the Palar River near Virinjipuram, around 18 kilometres from the project site. Environmental groups have pointed out that the Palar is a water-stressed river that flows only for limited periods during the year, raising doubts about the long term sustainability of the project.
Farmers in the foothill regions also fear that the project could affect agriculture. The area supports the cultivation of groundnut, greens, radish, brinjal and coconut, while the famous Ilavambadi thorn brinjal, which has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, is grown nearby.
Supporters of the project argue that pumped storage systems play a crucial role in balancing renewable energy generation by storing excess solar power generated during the day and releasing it during peak demand hours at night. Tamil Nadu has been expanding its renewable energy capacity and is looking for reliable storage solutions to support grid stability.
Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation that has opposed the project, has urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its agreements with the Adani Group and reject the project at the forest clearance stage. The organisation argues that the ecological value of the Jawadhu Hills landscape, its biodiversity, wildlife corridors, water resources and forest ecosystems outweigh the potential benefits of the proposed hydroelectric project.
The group has called for greater investment in sustainable energy storage alternatives and has warned that the loss of reserve forest land in the Jawadhu Hills could have long term consequences for biodiversity conservation, local livelihoods and climate resilience in the region.
ACQUISITION DATA
833 acres above: Total construction area
564 acres: Reserve forest area
1,800 MW: Power to be generated
Rs 10,094: Estimated total cost