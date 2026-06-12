Environmental concerns over 4 hydrocarbon wells off Cuddalore coast mount

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company has sought Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for a proposal to establish four new hydrocarbon wells in the Bay of Bengal, around 18 kilometres off Parangipettai in Cuddalore district. The project falls within the CRZ-IVA zone and is currently under consideration by the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The proposed wells form part of an expansion plan aimed at sustaining hydrocarbon production from the Offshore Oil and Gas Block. The company has stated that reserves in the existing wells have significantly declined, necessitating the drilling of new wells to maintain production levels.

However, the proposal has triggered concern among environmental activists and coastal residents. Environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal warned that offshore drilling operations can have significant ecological impacts. "At a time when global marine temperatures are rising, and the delicate balance of the ocean ecosystem is already disrupted, such heavy industrial projects will obliterate coastal natural resources. Furthermore, the project threatens to severely impact the traditional livelihoods of thousands of local fishermen who depend entirely on the sea," it said. It also noted that in 2025, the stance of the State was explicitly opposed to the setting up of hydrocarbon wells in coastal and marine areas.