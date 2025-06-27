Environment ministry promises final notification on Western Ghats Ecological Sensitive Zone before August

CHENNAI: The ministry of environment, forest and climate change has informed the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the final notification for Western Ghats Ecologically Sensitive Zones (ESZ) will be filed before August.

However, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati noted that nearly a year has passed since the Wayanad landslide disaster in Kerala. The bench directed the Ministry to expedite the process and publish the final notifications of Ecologically Sensitive Areas and Zones, particularly in States where urgent action is warranted.

"Comprehensive studies have already been undertaken by Dr. Madhav Gadgil and Dr. K. Kasturirangan, which may be relied upon. The MoEF&CC is urged to prioritize such States and ensure early publication of the final notifications of Ecologically Sensitive Areas and Zones," the bench directed.

The Tribunal is hearing a suo motu case pertaining to the Wayanad landslide that claimed scores of lives in July 2024.

Even as rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad district were ongoing and concerns over safety of Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu was discussed, the NGT issued notices to Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments seeking details of measures taken to prevent such kinds of incidents.

Also, the NGT had expressed displeasure over how permits were given for building constructions on the hill slopes both in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Tribunal also pointed out that the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel headed by ecologist Madhav Gadgil report has classified Vythiri taluk of Wayanad district as ecologically sensitive zone-1, where change in land use is not permitted.

Since the Madhav Gadgil committee recommended considering the entire Western Ghats as an eco-sensitive zone, states covering the mountain range opposed the report. Following this, the central government constituted another committee under scientist Kasturirangan.

The Kasturirangan report recommended classifying 37 per cent of Western Ghats as eco-sensitive area and banning mining, quarrying, thermal power plants, township projects, and other 'red industries' in the Eco-Sensitive Area (ESA). But, Kerala and Karnataka opposed the report forcing the Ministry to reexamine the report.

Despite the report being submitted to the government in 2013 and the Ministry issuing a draft notification on 'Western Ghats Eco-Sensitive Area' in July 2022, the region is yet to be announced as eco-sensitive area.