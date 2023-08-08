Environment Min holds meeting with coir industries at Secretariat

CHENNAI: State environment and climate change minister Siva V Meyyanathan requested the coir industries to submit their suggestions and comments on notification issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) regarding recategorization of coir industries.

The minister held a meeting with Siva V Meyyanathan meets coir manufacturing associations on Tuesday on Tuesday in the state Secretariat.

"Large numbers of coir manufacturing units are located in Coimbatore, Theni, Tirunelveli, Pudhukottai, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul and Kaniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu. Earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board categorization of industries, manufacturing of coir items from coconut husk falls under 'White' category and hence exempted from obtaining consent of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (as of now), " a release said.

The released added that the Central Pollution Control Board has released a draft notification in July 2023 regarding Classification of Industrial Sectors into red, orange, green and white categories, wherein the manufacturing of coir (wet/dyeing process) is classified under orange category, manufacturing of coir (Dry process) is classified under Green category and manufacturing of coir items is classified under White category. The same is yet to be notified.

During the meeting, the issues and challenges of the coir industries were discussed and certain advise were recommended. Further it was clarified that at present the coir units are under 'white' category. Also the coir associations were requested to submit comments/suggestions on the draft notification before August 31.