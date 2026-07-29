Enviorment Threat: Dead fish along Cauvery bank raise concern

On Tuesday morning, onlookers at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in the Cauvery river banks in Tiruchy felt a foul smell and noticed several hundred fish lying dead along the bank amidst the garbage.

The locals said that the civic staff, along with the environmental activists, removed the garbage around the bathing ghat to spruce it up for the upcoming Aadi Perukku, which falls on August 3.