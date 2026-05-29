Entry fee plan at Old Courtallam Falls put on hold amid low water flow

CHENNAI: Authorities have temporarily suspended the proposed Rs 20 entry fee for tourists at Old Courtallam Falls as water flow remains poor ahead of the southwest monsoon season.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, forest department officials said tourists would continue to be allowed to bathe free of cost once water inflow improves, following the existing practice. At present, only a minimal quantity of water is flowing at the falls, making it difficult for visitors to take a bathe.
Meanwhile, the district administration has completed renovation and development works at Old Courtallam Falls in preparation for the upcoming tourist season. Similar improvement works were also carried out at the Main Falls.
The newly upgraded facilities at Old Courtallam Falls were inaugurated on Thursday by Tenkasi District Collector Kamal Kishore for public use.
With the southwest monsoon expected to intensify in the coming days, officials anticipate the start of the annual Courtallam season soon. Courtallam attracts thousands of tourists every year during the monsoon due to its popular waterfalls and favourable climate.