Entry fee plan at Old Courtallam Falls put on hold amid low water flow

According to a Daily Thanthi report, forest department officials said tourists would continue to be allowed to bathe free of cost once water inflow improves, following the existing practice. At present, only a minimal quantity of water is flowing at the falls, making it difficult for visitors to take a bathe.

Meanwhile, the district administration has completed renovation and development works at Old Courtallam Falls in preparation for the upcoming tourist season. Similar improvement works were also carried out at the Main Falls.