Entries invited for social welfare dept awards

CHENGALPATTU: The Department of Social Welfare and Women’s Rights has called for applications for the best charitable organizations and social workers in the state. The awards are for those working towards the welfare of women.

“Those over 18 years of age, engaged in social welfare activities full-time for at least 5 years, working in the fields of language, race, culture, art, science, administration are eligible to apply. The social service organizations should be government recognized,” said the order issued by the District collector A R Rahul Nadh.

Eligible social service organizations and social workers in the district can apply for the award on the Tamil Nadu Government Awards website https://awards.tn.gov.in.