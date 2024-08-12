Entire TN looking forward to Udhayanidhi’s elevation as deputy CM, says Minister Gandhi

CHENNAI: State Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi on Sunday joined the chorus seeking elevation of DMK scion Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy chief minister and said the entire Tamil Nadu is expecting the latter’s elevation in Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Cabinet.

Delivering a keynote address after distributing free books and other education materials to poor students, on behalf of Rajasthan Youth Association at Teynampet here, Minister Gandhi lauded Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“Udhayanidhi, whom the entire Tamil Nadu is looking forward to, has attended this event,” Gandhi said alluding to the recent speculations about Udhayanidhi’s elevation as deputy CM in the Stalin Cabinet.

Pointing out to the welfare schemes in the last three years of the DMK government the Ranipet MLA said the DMK government’s performance during the COVID-19 pandemic was a great achievement. “The number of COVID-19 cases decreased within two months due to our efforts. Considering the health sector and education sector, the DMK government is implementing various welfare schemes,” Gandhi said.

Commending Chief Minister Stalin’s performance, Gandhi said Stalin is working better than former chief ministers and DMK’s iconic leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi.

“Differently Abled students’ schools are our temples. Former CM and the DMK patriarch Kalaignar M Karunanidhi used to give importance to education. Our CM Stalin gives importance to schools. Students should study well not only for our state’s progress, but also for the progress of our nation,” he noted.

Minister Gandhi also appreciated the work of Rajasthan Youth Association and said, “I will continue to do whatever I can to help this Rajasthan Youth Association. I will donate Rs 1 lakh to the Association.”

It may be noted that state Minister RS Rajakannappan referred to Udhayanidhi as deputy CM and said the DMK cadre could call him deputy CM after August 19.